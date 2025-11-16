Sabres' Tage Thompson: Another multi-point effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson recorded a goal, an assist and six shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Thompson came through when the Sabres needed him the most, scoring the team's third goal at the 4:25 mark of the final frame and assisting on Mattias Samuelsson's game-winner. Thompson has been playing well of late, recording three multi-point efforts in his last four games and totaling six points (three goals, three assists) in that span.
