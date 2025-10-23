Luukkonen (lower body) was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Rochester on Thursday.

Luukkonen started for the Americans in Wednesday's clash with AHL Syracuse, stopping 21 of 23 shots in a win over the Crunch. Barring any setbacks in his recovery, the 26-year-old backstop could make his 2025-26 season debut versus the Maple Leafs on either Friday or Saturday. Luukkonen has reached both the 50-game and 20-win thresholds in each of the last two seasons and should be capable of hitting those marks again this year.