Batherson recorded a goal and two assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Batherson had gone pointless in the 6-4 win over the Blackhawks on Saturday. However, he bounced back admirably here and played a significant role in this win on the second leg of a back-to-back set. Batherson has been productive for the Senators of late, tallying 14 points (six goals, eight assists) over his last 10 games.