Hunter Shepard was loaned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

After serving as Leevi Merilainen's backup for two games, Shepard will head back to the AHL to make room for James Reimer, who signed a one-year deal with Ottawa on Monday. In 12 appearances with Belleville this season, Shepard has a 5-6-1 record with a 3.41 GAA and an .897 save percentage. His stats at both levels make him a tough option to trust in fantasy if he receives another call-up to the NHL later this year.