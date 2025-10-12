Ullmark stopped 21 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Florida.

The Senators never led in the game, as the Panthers struck twice in the first 10 minutes of the first period and never looked back. Ullmark has had a shaky beginning to the season despite a 1-1 record, giving up 10 goals on 52 shots, but road starts against the Lightning as well as the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs is about as tough a slate as a goalie could face. The 32-year-old's 2.72 GAA and .909 save percentage from 2024-25 offer a better reflection of his capabilities behind the Ottawa defense.