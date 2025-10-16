Senators' Linus Ullmark: Starting against Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ullmark will start Thursday's home game against the Kraken on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Ullmark got the night off against the Sabres on Wednesday, but he'll return to the net for the second half of the back-to-back set. He started the Senators' first three games of the season, going 1-2-0 with a 4.07 GAA and .842 save percentage.
