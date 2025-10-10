Pinto scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 1:47 remaining, and added an assist in a 5-4 victory over the Lightning on Thursday.

He punched a loose puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy after Jake Sanderson made a power move to the net and left a rebound for the taking. Pinto's first goal had tied the contest 3-3 on a breakaway at 15:09 of the third. He is coming off a career-high 21 goals and 37 points (70 games) in 2024-25, and the 24-year-old could be on the precipice of a breakout.