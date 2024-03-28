Pinto tallied a goal and three assists in Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Sabres.

Pinto grabbed assists on three of the Senators' five first-period goals before capping the scoring with an empty-netter in the third. The 23-year-old center had cooled off coming into Wednesday's contest, tallying just one goal and three points in his previous nine games. Following his season-high four-point effort, Pinto's up to eight goals and 25 points through 30 games this season.