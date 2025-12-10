Stutzle scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to New Jersey.

The talented center continues to be feast or famine on the scoresheet. Stutzle has five multi-point performances in the last 16 games, but he hasn't gone consecutive games with a point during that stretch, leaving him with just six goals and six assists in total. On the season, Stutzle has 12 goals and 26 points in 29 contests with 69 shots on net, 48 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating.