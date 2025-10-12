Orlov notched two assists, three shots on goal, five hits and two PIM in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Orlov has earned three points, seven hits and four shots on net over two games this season. The 34-year-old even picked up a power-play helper on Adam Gaudette's tally Saturday. Orlov is seeing significant minutes so far in 2025-26 and should offer plenty of physicality while also potentially pushing for a return to the 30-point mark for the first time since 2022-23, when he had 36 points over 66 outings between Washington and Boston.