Sharks' Dmitry Orlov: Slings two helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Orlov notched two assists, three shots on goal, five hits and two PIM in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Orlov has earned three points, seven hits and four shots on net over two games this season. The 34-year-old even picked up a power-play helper on Adam Gaudette's tally Saturday. Orlov is seeing significant minutes so far in 2025-26 and should offer plenty of physicality while also potentially pushing for a return to the 30-point mark for the first time since 2022-23, when he had 36 points over 66 outings between Washington and Boston.
More News
-
Sharks' Dmitry Orlov: Inks two-year contract•
-
Hurricanes' Dmitry Orlov: Puts up assist in win•
-
Hurricanes' Dmitry Orlov: Pockets helper Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Dmitry Orlov: Deposits game-winner Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Dmitry Orlov: Pots goal in blowout loss•
-
Hurricanes' Dmitry Orlov: Playing Thursday•