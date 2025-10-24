Orlov dished two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Rangers.

The veteran blueliner had a hand in two of Macklin Celebrini's three goals on the night. Orlov has had a strong start to the season, and while he's still looking for his first goal as a Shark, he's churned out seven assists in seven contests, three of them coming with the man advantage.