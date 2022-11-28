Kahkonen allowed four goals on 20 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Kahkonen has given up 11 goals on 46 shots over his last two starts. He held his own early in this one, but he had trouble in the third period and Andrei Kuzmenko tallied 1:12 into overtime for the Canucks' win. Kahkonen slipped to 2-5-2 on the year with a 3.81 GAA and an .871 save percentage in nine outings. James Reimer is dealing with a nagging lower-body injury, so Kahkonen could be in line for a bit more playing time despite the poor results of late. The Sharks begin a road trip in Montreal on Tuesday.