Heed (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Predators, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

This isn't expected to be a long-term issue. Since Heed hasn't played since Oct. 2, the team may place him on injured reserve to free up a roster spot. If that happens, Heed would still be eligible to play Thursday versus the Blackhawks assuming he's healthy.

