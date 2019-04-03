Stars' Alexander Radulov: Exploded for four points

Radulov scored a pair of goals and two assists, posting one of each on the power play, in a 6-2 victory against the Flyers on Tuesday.

This performance extended Radulov's point streak to six games. He has five goals and 10 points during the hot streak. Radulov set career bests across the board during 2017-18, but he's been able to follow up his breakout season with arguably an even better one. Radulov has played fewer games because of injury, and yet he still has set new career bests in goals and plus-minus. He could still do the same in the points and shots categories. Radulov has 29 goals and 70 points with a plus-22 rating and 205 shots on net in 68 games.