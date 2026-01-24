Oettinger turned aside 20 of 22 shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Despite allowing consecutive goals between the first and second periods, Oettinger stood strong and didn't allow a goal in the back half of the contest. With Friday's win, he is up to a 19-10-4 record, a 2.65 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 33 outings this season. Following a tough start to the calendar year with a 1-4-1 record across six appearances, the 27-year-old netminder has bounced back well with back-to-back victories. Oettinger holds a bright outlook in nearly all fantasy formats as an essential cog in the well-oiled machine that is Dallas' defense, which ranks third-best with 2.71 goals against per game. His next chance to extend his win streak is in another tilt with St. Louis on Tuesday.