Stars' Jake Oettinger: Drawing Game 3 start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oettinger will start Game 3 on the road against Minnesota on Wednesday, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Oettinger will be in the crease for a third consecutive game to begin the Stars' first-round series. He struggled in Game 1, allowing five goals on 28 shots en route to a 6-1 loss, but he was more effective in Game 2 on Saturday, turning aside 28 of 30 shots in a 4-2 victory. He'll attempt to build upon his momentum as the series shifts to Minnesota on Wednesday.
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