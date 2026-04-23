Oettinger stopped 28 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime win over the Wild in Game 3.

The Wild had a lot of pressure but didn't turn it into many shots. Oettinger still had to be sharp, and he was, helping to kill off five Minnesota power plays in the third period and overtime. Oettinger had allowed 10 goals on 89 shots over three in this first-round series, but his performance Wednesday put the Stars up 2-1. He'll have an extra day to rest ahead of Saturday's Game 4.