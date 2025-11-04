Kravtsov was placed on unconditional waivers by the Canucks on Tuesday for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Kravtsov was on regular waivers Oct. 2, but went unclaimed by the rest of the league, so it seems unlikely he would get picked up this time around. After suiting up with AHL Abbotsford in 10 minor-league contests, in which the 2018 ninth-overall pick notched one goal and three helpers, it seems he will likely head back to the KHL. At this point, with just 64 regular-season games of NHL experience, the 25-year-old Kravtsov will likely finish his career in his native Russia.