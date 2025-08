Kravtsov signed a one-year, two-way contract with Vancouver on Tuesday.

Kravtsov accounted for 27 goals and 58 points in 66 regular-season appearances with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL in 2024-25. The 25-year-old forward will compete for a bottom-six spot with the Canucks during training camp in the fall. He notched one goal and one assist in 16 outings for Vancouver in the 2022-23 regular season.