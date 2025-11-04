Kravtsov is slated to sign a three-year deal with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL, per Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK on Tuesday.

Kravtsov was put on unconditional waivers by Vancouver earlier Tuesday for the purpose of contract termination, and it didn't take long for him to link up with the team he played for in Russia in recent years. The No. 9 overall pick in 2018 accounted for one goal, four points and a minus-7 rating over 10 appearances with AHL Abbotsford this season. Kravtsov recorded 27 goals and 58 points across 66 regular-season games with Traktor in 2024-25, so he should have more success overseas.