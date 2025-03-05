Chisholm logged an assist, two shots on goal, three hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Chisholm snapped a point drought dating back to Jan. 12 -- he had gone 15 contests without getting on the scoresheet. He was also scratched three times in that span. The 25-year-old defenseman should have steady playing time while Jonas Brodin (lower body) is out. Chisholm probably won't be a factor in fantasy, as he's produced a modest 12 points with 57 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 53 outings this season.