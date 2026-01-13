Wallstedt turned aside 24 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to New Jersey.

The game was close through two periods, but the Devils broke it open with three goals in just over two minutes during the third. Wallstedt didn't get a lot of help from his defense on the night -- all five New Jersey tallies came from in close, as Minnesota couldn't keep the front of the crease clear. It was Wallstedt's first regulation loss since Dec. 21, and on the season he's gone 12-3-4 in 19 outings with a 2.42 GAA and .921 save percentage.