Wallstedt will defend the road net against the Kraken on Saturday, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Wallstedt will play in the first game of Minnesota's back-to-back, and Calvin Pickard will start Sunday's road matchup against Vancouver. The 23-year-old Wallstedt has a 6-2-2 record, a 2.19 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 10 appearances this season. Seattle (7-3-1) is tied for fourth in the league with 3.82 goals per game this campaign, but Jared McCann (lower body) won't be available for Saturday's contest.