Wallstedt stopped 13 of 14 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Wallstedt collected his fourth straight win in this outing, and he faced a season low in shots to do so. The 23-year-old has allowed just one goal in half of his eight outings this season. He's posted a 6-1-1 record with a 1.99 GAA and a .921 save percentage. Wallstedt is poised for at least another month unchallenged as the Wild's top goalie before Filip Gustavsson (hip) is in the mix to return to action. A road trip is up next as the Wild face a four-game week -- expect Wallstedt to start three of them, beginning with Tuesday's tough matchup against the Oilers.