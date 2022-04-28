Fleury will tend the twine at home versus Colorado on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury will take the second game of the Wild's regular-season ending back-to-back while Cam Talbot gets the nod versus Calgary on Thursday. Over his last four outings, the Flower's GAA has jumped up to 3.73 but he has still managed to record three victories in those contests. At this point, Fleury is the more likely Game 1 postseason starter given his experience but Talbot should be waiting in the wings if Fleury stumbles.