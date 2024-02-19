Fleury stopped 6 of 8 shots in Monday's 10-7 win over the Canucks.

With the Canucks up 5-3, Fleury replaced Filip Gustavsson between the pipes to start the third. The Canucks could not hold the lead, allowing five consecutive goals on Casey DeSmith and then directing only eight shots at Fleury that were all kicked aside except for two. The two goals, sored by Nikita Zadorov and Brock Boeser, narrowed the lead for the Wild to 8-7 but two empty-net goals by Minnesta gave them the double-digit marker and the win. The Wild play the Jets on Tuesday night and it is likely that Fleury will be between the pipes.