Fleury stopped 27 of 28 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over Colorado.

Fleury was sharp in the season finale, holding the Aves to just one goal. The 37-year-old goaltender has won three of his last four starts to end the regular season. Fleury finishes the season with a 28-23-5 record with a .908 save percentage in 56 starts between Minnesota and Chicago. Fleury heads into the playoffs on a high note as the Wild prepare to take on the Blues.