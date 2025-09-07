The first full NFL slate of 2025 is here with 13 games on Sunday, and bettors can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X to get 20 100% profit boost tokens after placing a first bet of $1 or more. These profit boosts can be used on any of Sunday's top NFL games. Some of the biggest games of the day include Buccaneers vs. Falcons, Lions vs. Packers, and Ravens vs. Bills. Interested in NFL betting? Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook:

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X awards 20 100% profit boost tokens to new Caesars users who sign up with the code and place a first bet of at least $1 at -10000 odds or longer. When signing up, deposit at least $10 into your account. Profit boosts expire after 14 days and a single profit boost can't be split between multiple bets. Profit boosts also can't be paired with bonus bets. The maximum wager on each rewarded profit boost is $25, and the maximum additional winnings on each rewarded profit boost is $2,500.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

To claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process. Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by entering all required information. Enter the promo code CBS20X when prompted. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 at -10000 odds or longer.

Best Week 1 NFL bets on Sunday

One of the better games on the early slate is an NFC South matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs won the division for the fourth year in a row last year, holding off a late charge from the Falcons. Both offenses have a new look, as Tampa has a new offensive coordinator with Liam Coen now in Jacksonville, while Atlanta has officially handed the reins to 2024 first-round quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who made three starts late last season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is backing the Bucs on the money line as Tampa wins this in 66% of simulations. This is an 'A' grade by the model.

A massive NFC North tilt between the Lions and Packers headlines the late-afternoon slate, as these two squads are both among the favorites to win the NFC this year. Detroit had a great season last year, going 15-2 and winning the NFC North while earning the No. 1 seed in the conference. The Packers were a wild card team for the second year in a row, and they added Micah Parsons to what was already one of the best defenses in the league last year. The model is backing the Packers on the money line, as they win in 60% of simulations. Bet on NFL Week 1 games at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming with Caesars

Bettors should always gamble responsibly, and Caesars offers tools and resources like timeouts and various gaming limits to its users while also sharing links and contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER, which you can call or text 24/7.