Here's how NASCAR drivers are spending their weekend off

NASCAR doesn't have much of an offseason, with the first race in February and last in November, so off time is hard to come by. This weekend was the first that drivers had off since April and last until the season wraps up at Homestead around Thanksgiving.

With the NASCAR playoffs just a few weeks away, the Monster Energy Cup Series drivers are taking full advantage of their week off. From vacations to time in the garage, here's a look at what everyone's been up to ahead of next weekend's race at Darlington.

Kurt Busch went horseback riding and spent some time at the beach.

Here piggy piggy 🐽 pic.twitter.com/H77Z4hVuMZ — Ashley Busch (@MrsAshleyBusch) August 22, 2017

His brother and last week's race winner Kyle Busch also spent time catching rays with his wife Samantha.

Vacation! 👪 A post shared by Kyle Busch (@rowdybusch) on Aug 23, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Danica Patrick joined boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and three-time 2017 winner Kyle Larson on vacation.

☮️out! We off the grid! #️⃣3️⃣0️⃣🥂🍹🌊 A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Aug 22, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

🏖👍🏼 A post shared by Kyle Larson (@kylelarson42) on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

Patrick, an avid fitness nut, also used the opportunity to spend time doing yoga.

🙌🏼 I mean, is this real life?! A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Aug 24, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

23-year-old Ryan Blaney enjoyed some beverages during his time off.

While points leader Martin Truex Jr. enjoyed the eclipse.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and Joey Logano went biking. In May, Johnson joined Jamie McMurray and Matt Kenseth in a 102.7-mile ride at Mt. Mitchell State Park in North Carolina. The ride was nearly six hours, uphill.

Packed and ready for our road trip pic.twitter.com/BebpGAYrKu — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) August 22, 2017

McMurray didn't quite pedal as many miles as Johnson this vacation, but he did spend some quality time at home.

34 miles running this week and a 32 mile bike ride on my off day. Looking forward to a day of rest tomorrow and the @NASCAR_XFINITY race. pic.twitter.com/BHrIHCUKgv — Jamie McMurray (@jamiemcmurray) August 26, 2017

As for drivers spending time in the garage and around cars, Daniel Suarez, playoff-contender Kasey Kahne and Clint Bowyer couldn't resist.

I'm not sure we're going to be able to get him off this thing. 👊 pic.twitter.com/nsL3Cu0dR6 — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) August 23, 2017

Despite all the fun and games, there is still racing this weekend in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Here's how to watch as well as everything else you'll need to know for the road race at Road America on Sunday.