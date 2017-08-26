Here's how NASCAR drivers are spending their weekend off
Danica Patrick, Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. went 'off the grid' with others doing similar
NASCAR doesn't have much of an offseason, with the first race in February and last in November, so off time is hard to come by. This weekend was the first that drivers had off since April and last until the season wraps up at Homestead around Thanksgiving.
With the NASCAR playoffs just a few weeks away, the Monster Energy Cup Series drivers are taking full advantage of their week off. From vacations to time in the garage, here's a look at what everyone's been up to ahead of next weekend's race at Darlington.
Kurt Busch went horseback riding and spent some time at the beach.
His brother and last week's race winner Kyle Busch also spent time catching rays with his wife Samantha.
Danica Patrick joined boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and three-time 2017 winner Kyle Larson on vacation.
Patrick, an avid fitness nut, also used the opportunity to spend time doing yoga.
23-year-old Ryan Blaney enjoyed some beverages during his time off.
While points leader Martin Truex Jr. enjoyed the eclipse.
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and Joey Logano went biking. In May, Johnson joined Jamie McMurray and Matt Kenseth in a 102.7-mile ride at Mt. Mitchell State Park in North Carolina. The ride was nearly six hours, uphill.
McMurray didn't quite pedal as many miles as Johnson this vacation, but he did spend some quality time at home.
As for drivers spending time in the garage and around cars, Daniel Suarez, playoff-contender Kasey Kahne and Clint Bowyer couldn't resist.
Despite all the fun and games, there is still racing this weekend in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Here's how to watch as well as everything else you'll need to know for the road race at Road America on Sunday.
