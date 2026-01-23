The 2026 Pegasus World Cup, one of the highest-paying events in horse racing, is set to unfold on Saturday, and Disco Time will look to win the biggest races of his career. The Brad Cox-trained Disco Time is a perfect 5-for-5 in his career. The 4-year-old colt is coming off a dominant win in the Dwyer Stakes in November. For Saturday, he is the 8-5 morning-line favorite in the 2026 Pegasus World Cup odds

Defending Pegasus World Cup champion White Abarrio (4-1), Tappan Street (6-1), Madaket Road (10-1) and Mika (10-1) round out the top five favorites in the 2026 Pegasus World Cup odds. Post time for the $3 million Pegasus World Cup is 5:39 p.m. ET at Gulfstream Park in Florida. Before making any 2026 Pegasus World cup picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Gene Menez.

Menez, who called Disco Time's win in the Lecombte Stakes last year, is one SportsLine's top horse racing expert and he has a lengthy history of calling winners. He's had several huge calls recently, including giving out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby in 2014. Menez excels on horse racing's biggest days. In 2024 he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 windfall.

Last year he nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby for a $529.60 score and the winner and trifecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for a $761.96 jackpot. He also hit the late Pick 4 on Kentucky Oaks day for $915.48. In the Kentucky Derby, he hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout. And in November, Menez finished 115th out of 643 entries in the Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge, the biggest live-money handicapping tournament in the country. Anyone who has followed him on betting apps could have been way up.

For the Pegasus World Cup 2026, Menez has handicapped the field, made his picks and constructed his best bets.

Top 2026 Pegasus World Cup predictions

One of Menez's surprising Pegasus World Cup picks: He is not picking Disco Time, even though he is undefeated and the 8-5 favorite. Disco Time races such as the 2025 Lecomte Stakes and the 2025 St. Louis Derby, but did not run in the 2025 Triple Crown races, nor did he enter any of the major spring prep races for it.

"A perfect 5-for-5, Disco Time is a deserving favorite, but he faces several other speed horses in the field, he drew the unfavorable No. 1 post and his odds will be way too short," Menez told SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Pegasus World Cup bets, picks

Instead, Menez's top pick is a horse who "has the potential to take a major step forward on Saturday." Menez also is high on a big double-digit longshot who "will be completely overlooked on the toteboard."

Which horse wins the Pegasus World Cup 2026, and how should you construct your wagers? Check out the latest 2026 Pegasus World odds below:

2026 Pegasus World Cup horses, odds