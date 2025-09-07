The opening week of the NFL season continues with a 13-game slate on Sunday, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2. Sunday's NFL Week 1 schedule features several divisional matchups as well as a playoff rematch between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. The Underdog Fantasy promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $50 offer. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog Fantasy promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog Fantasy bonus code on Sunday, September 7

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for September 7

QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.11x)

Rodgers will be facing his former team for the first time following two tumultuous seasons with the New York Jets. After getting injured in his first game with the team and missing all of the 2023 season, he returned last year to mixed reviews despite putting up good numbers. In 17 games last season, he completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns with 11 interceptions for a rating of 90.5. He threw two or more touchdown passes in 10 games. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Lower (1.03x)

Jackson enters his eighth season in the league and already has won three MVP awards. In 17 games last season, he completed 66.7% of his passes for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He threw for two or more touchdown passes in 12 regular season games and in both of the Ravens' postseason games. He also threw for two touchdowns in both games against Buffalo – a 35-10 win on Sept. 29 and in a 27-25 divisional playoff loss on Jan. 19. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, 7.5 rushing attempts - Higher (1.05x)

Allen, The Associated Press MVP Award winner from 2024, is a dual-threat. Last season, he completed 63.6% of his passes for 3,938 yards and 30 touchdowns with six interceptions. He also rushed 102 times for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns. In the divisional round win over Baltimore, Allen carried 10 times for 20 yards and two touchdowns. He carried eight or more times in nine games, including three playoff matchups. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.56x.

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks. Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS2.