2017 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, scores, updates, Rd. 1 highlights
Live leaderboard updates from Round 1 of the 2017 PGA Championship on Thursday at Quail Hollow
The storylines are endless entering the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Will the 99th edition of the event be won by Rory McIlroy, who has absolutely dominated this course in Charlotte, North Carolina, or can Jordan Spieth become the youngest golfer in the sport's history to complete the career Grand Slam, doing so at the age of 24? Perhaps it is time for Matt Kuchar to finally win his first major, or maybe Hideki Matsuyama will continue his tremendous run.
No matter how it winds up, the fourth major of 2017 should be one for the history books, and CBS Sports will be with you the entire way covering all four days of action with scores, highlights, commentary and more. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
Watch PGA Championship live stream
Find out when and how to watch the 2017 PGA Championship live all week
-
PGA Championship TV schedule, coverage
What channel is the PGA Championship on? Find out when and how to watch live from Quail Ho...
-
Rory McIlroy PGA Championship favorite
The two-time Quail Hollow winner is tabbed by Vegas to win his 5th major
-
2017 PGA Championship picks, predictions
Will Rory McIlroy or Jordan Spieth get the job done at Quail Hollow this week?
-
PGA Championship: Round 1 tee times
Check out all the tee times and pairings for Round 1 of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail...
-
Spieth-Rory would be showdown for ages
The two best golfers on the planet could lock horns in an all-timer at the 2017 PGA Champi...
Add a Comment