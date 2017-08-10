2017 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, scores, updates, Rd. 1 highlights

Live leaderboard updates from Round 1 of the 2017 PGA Championship on Thursday at Quail Hollow

The storylines are endless entering the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Will the 99th edition of the event be won by Rory McIlroy, who has absolutely dominated this course in Charlotte, North Carolina, or can Jordan Spieth become the youngest golfer in the sport's history to complete the career Grand Slam, doing so at the age of 24? Perhaps it is time for Matt Kuchar to finally win his first major, or maybe Hideki Matsuyama will continue his tremendous run.

No matter how it winds up, the fourth major of 2017 should be one for the history books, and CBS Sports will be with you the entire way covering all four days of action with scores, highlights, commentary and more. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

