2017 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, scores, updates, Rd. 4 highlights

The final major of 2017 will conclude on Sunday with a stacked top of the leaderboard in contention

The third round of the 2017 PGA Championship left a lot to be desired, but Round 4 features some big names at the top of the leaderboard looking to make a move over the final 18 holes. Many of those contenders -- such as Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas -- are searching for their first career major championship as the final major of 2017 concludes at Quail Hollow.

While pre-tournament favorites Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are out of contention, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day have outside chances at making a run on Sunday. Either way, it should be exciting to the finish in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CBS Sports will be with you through the entire final round with live update, scores, analysis and highlights all day Sunday. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

