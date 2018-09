2018 Ryder Cup dates, schedule of events, format, TV coverage, start times, live stream coverage

The 42nd Ryder Cup stars on Friday at Le Golf National with the United States coming in as a favorite over the European squad. The Europeans have won four of six, but they got dusted at Hazeltine in 2016, and the U.S. has far more star power coming into these matches. The U.S. will be led by captain Jim Furyk while Europe will be led by their captain, Thomas Bjorn. The 28 matches that take place over three days in Paris represent maybe the most anticipated Ryder Cup ever as 20 of the 24 golfers are ranked in the top 25 in the world.

The U.S. Ryder Cup team has an average World Rank of 11.2, the best of any team (U.S. or Europe) since the World Ranking began in 1986. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) September 25, 2018

Ryder Cups are almost always insane, and the best thing about them is that they feel close until the very end. You can always talk yourself into a couple of matches flipping. You can always talk yourself into a couple of points going differently. With superstars and future hall-of-fame golfer littered throughout both teams, I expect a fabulous three days in Paris in what could be the best golf event of 2018.

2018 Ryder Cup format

The Ryder Cup will be held in Paris from Friday, Sept. 28 to Sunday, Sept. 30. The first two days of Ryder Cup action will include split sessions with separate types of golf being played. Golfers from the United States and Europe will compete in both four-ball action early in the day and foursomes later in the day. On Sunday, the golfers will complete in one-on-one singles matches. Below we break down each type of match you will see this week.

Four-ball: Two-golfer teams representing each country square off against each other. Each of the four golfers plays their own ball and the pairs choose their best score to count for the hole.

Foursomes: Two-golfer teams representing each country square off against each other. This time, however, the players have to switch off hitting the same ball until it rolls in the cup. The rotation can start fresh the next hole. There is more strategy involved here, and the U.S. has struggled in this format over the last few years.

Scoring (for both): The winner of each hole receives a single point; if the score is even (such as both teams make birdie), no point is awarded. Points are never lost. At the end of each match, the winning team gets one point for their country (or 0.5 if it is even). A match can end early if the winning team is up more holes than there are left to play.

Singles: Sunday consists of 12 one-on-one matches played out over the course of the day. The winner of each match receives one point (or 0.5 if it is even).

2018 Ryder Cup schedule of events

All times Eastern

Opening ceremony -- Thursday, Sept. 27

Live TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com

Post-ceremony press conferences: 1:15-2:15 p.m. on RyderCup.com

Day 1 -- Friday, Sept. 28

Session 1 (fourballs): 2 a.m.

Session 2 (foursomes): 7:45 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 2 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com

Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com

Day 2 -- Saturday, Sept. 29

Session 1 (fourballs) starts: 2 a.m.

Session 2 (foursomes) starts: 7:45 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 2-3 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com

Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com

Day 3 -- Sunday, Sept. 30

Singles: 6 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com

Trophy presentation / closing ceremony: Live on RyderCup.com

Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com