2019 Sony Open: Chez Reavie pulls off record-setting eagle barrage in Hawaii

One of the contenders in Honolulu blew up earlier this week in historic fashion

Chez Reavie, who is contending at the 2019 Sony Open, made three eagle hole-outs in the same round earlier this week. Reavie holed out from 101, 135 and 149 yards on three of the par 4s at Waialae Country Club in Hawaii on Friday. It's the first time in recorded PGA Tour history anyone has ever made three eagles in the same round on par-4 holes.

The eagles helped Reavie to a 65, which he sandwiched with 66s on Thursday and Saturday to get himself into contention on Sunday. A win at the Sony would be the second of his career and the first since he took the Canadian Open back in 2008. 

On the day he holed out three times, Reavie unsurprisingly led the field in strokes gained on approach shots with 5.3, which is an absolutely monster number. He's also No. 1 in the field in strokes gained on approach shots for the week. Unfortunately, he's also almost last in putting in the field on the week.

Reavie finished T18 at this event last year. 

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories