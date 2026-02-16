Another PGA Signature Event unfolds this week when the 2026 Genesis Invitational tees off on Thursday at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. The purse is $20 million, with Ludvig Aberg returning as the defending champion. Collin Morikawa enters this tournament off of a win at Pebble Beach, and based on course history, he has a great chance to continue his resurgence this week after previously recording just one top-10 since March of 2025. He's finished T19 or better at The Genesis Invitational the past four years, including a T2 at this event in 2022.

The latest 2026 Genesis Invitational odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Scottie Scheffler as the +340 favorite (risk $100 to win $340), with Rory McIlroy at +1100. Hideki Matsuyama, who won this event in 2024, is +2200, with Morikawa at +3000 and Aberg at +4000.

One major surprise the model is calling for at The Genesis Invitational 2026: Matsuyama, who won this event in 2024 and is coming off back-to-back top-10 performances, finishes outside the top 5 this week. Though he has the one win in this event, he's also missed the cut twice since 2021, and a slow start pushed him out of the top 10 last year at the Genesis. The model is not high on Matsuyama's value at +2200 in the PGA odds. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is extremely high on Chris Gotterup at +3000. He is one of the hottest players on the PGA Tour, winning two of the four events he's appeared in this year. The success dates back to later in 2025 as he had four top-10 finishes between July and the end of the year, including a win at the Scottish Open and a third-place finish at the Open Championship. He's fifth in driving distance this season and sixth in Strokes Gained: Total, making him a strong value at the Genesis Invitational 2026. See who else to pick here.

Scottie Scheffler +340

Rory McIlroy +1100

Xander Schauffele +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Russell Henley +2700

Patrick Cantlay +2700

Cameron Young +2700

Sam Burns +3000

Chris Gotterup +3000

Collin Morikawa +3000

Viktor Hovland +3300

Si Woo Kim +3300

Ben Griffin +3300

Rickie Fowler +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Adam Scott +4000

Ludvig Åberg +4000

Justin Rose +4000

Maverick McNealy +4000

Jake Knapp +4000

Harris English +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Jordan Spieth +4500

Sepp Straka +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Akshay Bhatia +4500

Jason Day +5500

Kurt Kitayama +7000

Pierceson Coody +7000

J.J. Spaun +7000

Harry Hall +7000

Nick Taylor +7000

Taylor Pendrith +7500

Jacob Bridgeman +7500

Max Homa +7500

Shane Lowry +7500

Ryan Gerard +7500

Alex Noren +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Matt McCarty +10000

Patrick Rodgers +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Daniel Berger +10000

Ryo Hisatsune +10000

Wyndham Clark +10000

Richard Hoey +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Max Greyserman +10000