2026 Open tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groups for Round 2 on Friday at Royal Birkdale

The 2026 Open Championship rolls on into the second round on Friday with a surprising name atop the leaderboard. Jackson Suber grabbed a share of the lead at 5 under with a first-round 65 in his only career round at The Open.

Suber won't have a long night to sleep on the lead, which might be for the best for his nerves. He will be one of the first out on Friday morning with a 2:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. local) tee time, offering an opportunity to extend his advantage if he can stay hot.

The most notable chaser out early will be Cameron Young (-3), as he'll tee off at 4:58 a.m. alongside Wyndham Clark (+3) and Ludvig Åberg (+1), who each have work to do to ensure a weekend tee time. In the group behind them, pretournament favorites Rory McIlroy (+2), Matt Fitzpatrick (+2) and Xander Schauffele (+1) will all be grinding to make the cut in the 5:09 a.m. starting time.

In the later wave, Bryson DeChambeau (-3), Scottie Scheffler (-2) and Tyrrell Hatton (-1) will see how they handle the likely tougher afternoon conditions at Royal Birkdale at 10:04 a.m., after all three put themselves in contention with rounds in red figures on Thursday morning. Tommy Fleetwood (-1), Jon Rahm (-1) and Jordan Spieth (+3) will be off in the next group at 10:15 with Fleetwood hoping to ride the hometown fan support up the leaderboard heading into the weekend.

Below is the complete schedule of tee times and groupings for Friday's second round at Royal Birkdale.

2026 Open Championship tee times, Friday pairings

All times Eastern

1:35 a.m. -- John Parry, Eric Cole, Tiger Christensen

1:46 a.m. -- Eugenio Chacarra, Matt Wallace, Max Greyserman

1:57 a.m. -- Michael Brennan, Sahith Theegala, Laurie Canter

2:08 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Keith Mitchell, Stuart Grehan (a)

2:19 a.m. -- Sepp Straka Joaquin Niemann, Kurt Kitayama

2:30 a.m. -- Sami Valimaki, Shaun Norris, Jackson Suber

2:41 a.m. -- Darren Clarke, Adrien Saddier, Bernd Wiesberger

2:52 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Corey Conners, Casey Jarvis

3:03 a.m. -- Matt McCarty, Harry Hall, Haotong Li

3:14 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Marco Penge, Michael Hollick

3:25 a.m. -- Tom Kim, Billy Horschel, Mason Howell (a)

3:36 a.m. -- Johnny Keefer, Pierceson Coody, Keita Nakajima

3:47 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Jesper Svensson, Jack Buchanan (a)

4:03 a.m. -- Bud Cauley, Jayden Schaper, Lucas Herbert

4:14 a.m. -- Kristoffer Reitan, Patrick Reed, J.T. Poston

4:25 a.m. -- Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns, Adam Scott

4:36 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, J.J. Spaun, Nicolai Højgaard

4:47 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Aaron Rai, Brooks Koepka

4:58 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Ludivg Åberg

5:09 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick

5:20 a.m. -- Jacob Bridgeman, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Tim Wiedemeyer (a)

5:31 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger, Nico Echavarria

5:42 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Alistair Docherty, Francesco LaPorta

5:53 a.m. -- Cameron John, Austen Truslow, Sam Bairstow

6:04 a.m. -- Naoyuki Kataoka, Marcus Plunkett, Baard Skogen

6:15 a.m. -- Kazuki Higa, Jiho Yang, Nevill Ruiter (a)

6:41 a.m. -- Matthew Baldwin, Thomas Detry, James Nicholas

6:52 a.m. -- Michael Kim, Daniel Hillier, Andy Sullivan

7:03 a.m. -- Ryan Fox, Andrew Novak, Matthew Jordan

7:14 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Max Homa, Joe Dean

7:25 a.m. -- Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler, Alex Fitzpatrick

7:36 a.m. -- David Duval, Martin Couvra, Matthew Southgate

7:47 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Daniel Brown, Fifa Laopakdee (a)

7:58 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Jake Knapp, Jordan Smith

8:09 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Tom McKibbin, Lev Grinberg (a)

8:20 a.m. -- Hennie Du Plessis, Jose Luis Ballester, Dan Bradbury

8:31 a.m. -- Angel Ayora, Victor Perez, Mateo Pulcini (a)

8:42 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Scott Vincent, Joakim Lagergren

8:53 a.m. -- Michael Thorbjornsen, Kota Kaneko, Travis Smyth

9:09 a.m. -- Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens, Ryo Hisatsune

9:20 a.m. -- Akshay Bhatia, Harris English, Rasmus Højgaard

9:31 a.m. -- Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Min Woo Lee

9:42 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland

9:53 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Alex Noren, Jason Day

10:04 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau

10:15 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm

10:26 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Nick Taylor

10:37 a.m. -- Ryan Gerard, Maverick McNealy, David Puig

10:48 a.m. -- Kazuma Kobori, Tom Sloman, David Howard (a)

10:59 a.m. -- Antoine Rozner, Ren Yonexawa, Caleb Surratt

11:10 a.m. -- M.J. Daffue, Frederic Lacroix, Jack McDonald

11:21 a.m. -- Jeongwoo Ham, Ryutaro Nagano, Alejandro De Castro Piera (a)