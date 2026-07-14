2026 Open Championship TV schedule: Complete coverage, viewing guide and where to watch live

A thrilling 2026 golf season has reached its final major with The Open Championship entering its 154th playing this week at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England. The oldest golf tournament in the world returns to Birkdale for the first time in nine years with the Claret Jug set to be awarded on site Sunday for the 11th time.

While Scottie Scheffler enters as the reigning Champion Golfer of the Year, the world No. 1 has been more of a runner-up than a champion in 2026. His golf remains some of the best that will be seen on a course any given week, but Scheffler has been unable to follow through with the consistency he has shown in past years. Rory McIlroy came close to supplanting him as the favorite entering The Open, and considering McIlroy's play at the Scottish Open, it would hardly be surprising if he contends from the first round onward.

The Open's return to England is a welcome move for a variety of notable English contenders, some of whom are having tremendous seasons. An Englishman has not been named Champion Golfer of the Year since Nick Faldo in 1992, but the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose will be looking to change that. It could be quite a week for England, considering the national soccer team competes in a World Cup semifinal on Wednesday and could be in the final, head-to-head with The Open over the weekend.

While attending The Open Championship is undoubtedly a memorable experience, simply watching golf on one of the game's grandest stages each year is an incredible treat. CBSSports.com is thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of The Open all week.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of The Open as possible between now and Sunday. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout the final major of 2026.

All times Eastern

2026 Open Championship TV schedule

Round 1 -- Thursday, July 16

Round 1 start time: 1:30 a.m.

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Peacock

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on USA Network

Round 2 -- Friday, July 17

Round 2 start time: 1:30 a.m.

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Peacock

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on USA Network

Round 3 -- Saturday, July 18

Round 3 start time: 5 a.m.

Open live stream: 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Peacock

Early TV coverage: 5-7 a.m. on USA Network

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (Try for free)

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 19

Round 4 start time: 4 a.m.

Open live stream: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Peacock

Early TV coverage: 4-7 a.m. on USA Network

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (Try for free)