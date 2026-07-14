2026 Open prize money, purse: Payouts, breakdown of $17.5 million pool at Royal Birkdale

The final major championship of the 2026 golf season has arrived, and the best players in the world have assembled in Southport, England, at Royal Birkdale Golf Club for the 2026 Open Championship. As has been the case for years, The Open has the lowest prize purse of any of the four majors by a substantial margin. That does not make raising the Claret Jug any less valuable, of course.

This year's Open Championship purse is $17.5 million, a $500,000 increase from 2025, but still $3 million shy of the next-closest major purse at the PGA Championship ($20.5 million in 2026). While purses around the golf world have skyrocketed, The Open has maintained a steady approach to its purse structure, making consistent, modest increases rather than the huge leaps made by the other majors.

The allure of The Open isn't the money; it's the chance for players to etch their names in golf history by winning the Claret Jug at the oldest of the majors and claiming the coveted title of Champion Golfer of the Year. It is perhaps a statement from the R&A to avoid competing with the Masters and U.S. Open in a prize-money arms race and to keep The Open purse below that of a PGA Tour signature event, proving that money doesn't make a golf tournament important.

That said, there is still a handsome check that comes with claiming Champion Golfer of the Year, as the winner will take home $3.2 million in 2026 with the top 34 on the final leaderboard all earning six-figure payouts.

2026 Open Championship prize money, purse

Total purse: $17.5 million

1st: $3,200,000

2nd: $1,842,000

3rd: $1,181,000

4th: $917,000

5th: $738,000

6th: $639,700

7th: $549,700

8th: $463,250

9th: $406,200

10th: $367,000

11th: $334,200

12th: $296,000

13th: $278,500

14th: $260,700

15th: $241,900

16th: $222,700

17th: $212,000

18th: $202,000

19th: $193,600

20th: $184,500

21st: $175,900

22nd: $167,100

23rd: $158,100

24th: $149,300

25th: $144,250

26th: $138,000

27th: $133,000

28th: $128,400

29th: $122,800

30th: $116,500

31st: $112,700

32nd: $106,900

33rd: $103,100

34th: $100,200

35th: $96,700

36th: $92,900

37th: $88,500

38th: $84,100

39th: $81,000

40th: $78,400

41st: $75,200

42nd: $71,500

43rd: $68,300

44th: $64,400

45th: $60,700

46th: $57,600

47th: $55,300

48th: $53,100

49th: $50,700

50th: $49,400

51st: $48,350

52nd: $47,500

53rd: $46,800

54th: $46,100

55th: $45,300

56th: $44,700

57th: $44,250

58th: $43,950

59th: $43,625

60th: $43,325

61st: $43,100

62nd: $42,900

63rd: $42,700

64th: $42,500

65th: $42,150

66th: $41,825

67th: $41,500

68th: $41,200

69th: $40,900

70th: $40,700

If more than 70 players make the cut, prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $39,450.



