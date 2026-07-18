2026 Open tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groups for Round 4 on Sunday at Royal Birkdale

The 2026 Open Championship heads into the final round with Sam Burns as the leader by two, but with the scoring produced at Royal Birkdale this week, it feels like anything is possible on Sunday with the Claret Jug on the line. Burns (-10) will tee off alongside Ryan Fox (-8) at 9:20 a.m. ET, as two of the three players to match the men's major championship record with a 62 this week will play together in the final pairing on Sunday.

The penultimate group will feature Si Woo Kim (-8) and Ryan Gerard (-7) at 9:10 a.m. with Lucas Herbert (-7) and Ludvig Åberg (-6) just ahead at 9 a.m. That means the three final pairings in the final round of the 2026 Open will feature players searching for their first major championship victory, setting the stage for a fascinating battle among players, the course and their nerves.

Bryson DeChambeau (-6) is the only player in the top 10 with a major title to his name, and the much-discussed American star has been a leading story this week both for his play on the course and the rules controversy that dragged deep into Friday night. He will tee off at 8:50 a.m. alongside Jackson Suber (-6). Hometown hero Tommy Fleetwood (-5) didn't make the Saturday charge the Southport, England, fans hoped to see, but at five strokes back, he's still in the hunt and will tee off at 8:40 a.m. with massive galleries trying to will him to the win.

Scottie Scheffler (-4) likewise failed to make a big move on Saturday and will need to produce something special from the 7:45 a.m. pairing alongside Jose Luis Ballestar Barrio (-3). Check out the complete schedule of Sunday's final round tee times below

2026 Open Championship tee times, Sunday pairings

All times Eastern

2:40 a.m. — Jesper Svensson, Keegan Bradley

2:50 a.m. — Matthew Southgate, Laurie Canter

3 a.m. — Jack McDonald, Ben Griffin

3:10 a.m. — Peter Uihlein, Kazuki Higa

3:20 a.m. — Sepp Straka, John Parry

3:30 a.m. — Andy Sullivan, Aldrich Potgieter

3:40 a.m. — Marcus Plunkett, Ryo Hisatsune

3:50 a.m. — Min Woo Lee, Tyrrell Hatton

4 a.m. — Nick Taylor, MJ Daffue

4:15 a.m. — Eugenio Chacarra, Rickie Fowler

4:25 a.m. — Naoyuki Kataoka, Thomas Detry

4:35 a.m. — J.J. Spaun, Victor Perez

4:45 a.m. — Chris Gotterup, Patrick Cantlay

4:55 a.m. — Michael Brennan, Kurt Kitayama

5:05 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Bud Cauley

5:15 a.m. — Alex Fitzpatrick, Pierceson Coody

5:25 a.m. — Corey Conners, Johnny Keefer

5:40 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Adam Scott

5:50 a.m. — Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Norris

6 a.m. — Marco Penge, Alex Noren

6:10 a.m. — Russell Henley, Matt Wallace

6:20 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Collin Morikawa

6:30 a.m. — Jordan Smith, Rory McIlroy

6:40 a.m. — Hennie Du Plessis, Sahith Theegala

6:50 a.m. — Casey Jarvis, Kristoffer Reitan

7:05 a.m. — Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre

7:15 a.m. — Nico Echavarria, Sungjae Im

7:25 a.m. — Jacob Bridgeman, Justin Thomas

7:35 a.m. — Max Homa, Alex Smalley

7:45 a.m. — Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, Scottie Scheffler

7:55 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry

8:05 a.m. — Cameron John, Dan Brown

8:15 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Kazuma Kobori

8:30 a.m. — Eric Cole, Xander Schauffele

8:40 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

8:50 a.m. — Jackson Suber, Bryson DeChambeau

9 a.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Lucas Herbert

9:10 a.m. — Ryan Gerard, Si Woo Kim

9:20 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Sam Burns