A two-event stop in Texas concludes this week with the 2026 Valero Texas Open beginning on Thursday at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are both out this week ahead of major play, but there's still a strong Valero Texas Open field headlined by top-10 OWGR players such as Tommy Fleetwood and Collin Morikawa. The latest 2026 Valero Texas Open odds via FanDuel list Fleetwood, Ludvig Aberg and Russell Henley as the +1600 co-favorites, followed by Texas native Jordan Spieth, Morikawa and Robert MacIntyre, all at +2000.

Before locking in any 2026 Valero Texas Open picks, entering any Texas Open one and done contests, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

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Now that the 2026 Valero Texas Open field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or Texas Open DFS lineups.

2026 Valero Texas Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Texas Open 2026: It projects that Morikawa finishes outside the top five despite being tied for third in the odds and entering this event as the No. 8 player in the world. Morikawa had a strong run in the late winter, winning at Pebble Beach and finishing T7 at the Genesis Invitational and solo fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He's only started in one event since that point -- The Players Championship -- and he quickly withdrew due to back pain. With the Masters up next week, he likely won't want to push too hard in this one, making him one of the favorites to fade this week. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model projects Sepp Straka as a top-10 contender despite him not being in the top group of favorites at +2500. The 32-year-old Austrian has finished inside the top 20 in four of his last five events, including a strong T8 finish at The Players Championship last time out. He struggled during his first two appearances at this tournament, but turned a corner last year, finishing T22 after a strong weekend, so the model likes his value this week. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Valero Texas Open picks

The model is also targeting several other longshots, including one at 30-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Texas Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Texas Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Valero Texas Open odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Valero Texas Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Tommy Fleetwood +1600

Ludvig Åberg +1600

Russell Henley +1600

Jordan Spieth +2000

Collin Morikawa +2000

Robert MacIntyre +2000

Si Woo Kim +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2200

Sepp Straka +2500

Maverick McNealy +2700

Michael Thorbjornsen +3000

Rickie Fowler +3000

Keith Mitchell +3500

Ryo Hisatsune +3500

Alex Noren +3500

J.J. Spaun +4000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +4000

Denny McCarthy +4000

Johnny Keefer +4000

Daniel Berger +4000

Thorbjørn Olesen +4500

Marco Penge +5000

Nick Taylor +6000

Richard Hoey +6000

Jordan Smith +6500

Ricky Castillo +6500

Will Zalatoris +6500

Brian Harman +6500

Alex Smalley +7000

Austin Smotherman +7000

Mac Meissner +7000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000

Tony Finau +8000

Stephan Jaeger +8000

Davis Thompson +8000

Max McGreevy +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Billy Horschel +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Chris Kirk +10000

Tom Kim +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Bud Cauley +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Patrick Rodgers +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Matt McCarty +10000

William Mouw +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

S.H. Kim +10000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +10000

Haotong Li +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000