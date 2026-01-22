After a strong start to the season with Chris Gotterup's win in Hawai'i at the Sony Open, the PGA Tour moves to the mainland for the second event of 2026 -- The American Express.

This will be the first event of the year for a number of big names, none bigger than World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The four-time major winner will begin his 2026 campaign in California and try to conquer Pete Dye's PGA West Stadium Course -- along with La Quinta Country Club and the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course.

Joining Scheffler in making their season debut in La Quinta are a number of other PGA Tour stars like Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Harris English, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and defending champion Sepp Straka. They'll be joined by the likes of Ben Griffin and Russell Henley, who played last week at the Sony Open, to make up a strong field for the second event of the year.

With three courses in play at the American Express, players will play in pairs all week with a 54-hole cut before the final round on the Stadium Course on Sunday. That means play will move quicker than usual early in the week, and that shows in the TV schedule, with a much more truncated schedule than we saw last week in Hawai'i.

Here's how you can watch the 2026 PGA Tour season debuts for Scheffler, Åberg and the rest this week in California.

2026 American Express TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 11:30 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 1 starts: 11:30 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 1 starts: 11:30 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 1 starts: 11:30 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio