The most consequential 45 minutes of Brooks Koepka's season may have already happened in the unlikeliest of places -- the practice green at the Cognizant Classic.

It was there, after his latest disastrous round on the greens, that Koepka and his team made a quick setup change that led to his best tournament performance of the young season. As Koepka explained on Friday, they spent "15 minutes talking about it and then probably 30 minutes worth of work" moving his hand position more forward at address after Koepka's opening-round 74.

That change allowed Koepka, who recently changed from a blade to a mallet-style putter head, to create a more consistent strike and match his feel with the line he was seeing.

"I was just cheating it yesterday, so at setup, my hands were too far back, so that was the only thing," Koepka said. "Once I got them forward, I felt like I really saw the line a lot better and could see where, visually, it's got to take off on the right line. They weren't matching yesterday."

After that emergency session to change his setup position on the greens, Koepka shot 66-69-65 over the next three days to climb the leaderboard and notch his first top 10 finish of the season. He finished the week 15th in strokes gained putting (+2.7), which is a dramatic improvement from where he entered the week (177th on the PGA Tour) and is made even more remarkable given he lost more than 2.1 strokes to the field on the greens in the first round alone.

That change provided Koepka with more confidence on the greens, knowing that he was starting the ball on the line he wanted to consistently. Naturally, that meant he holed more putts, but after his final round, Koepka explained the trickle-down effect confidence with the putter can have on the rest of his game.

"Because I wasn't making any putts, I felt like I had to hit it to tap-in, so it was putting pressure on the iron play, maybe being more aggressive off the tee. So, it was kind of backfiring that way," Koepka said. "... I've always said, 'conservatively aggressive.' I try to hit it 15 feet right, and sometimes you just settle for par on a tough hole, and you roll one in. [Hole No.] 9 is a perfect example. But to be able to make a few of those putts, you can kind of build a rhythm and build momentum. It was a huge thing. I think Thursday night was a bit of a breakthrough."

Koepka's been solid off the tee (56th in strokes gained) and terrific with his approach play (18th) so far this season, but because the putter has lagged so far behind everyone else, it's forced him to play more aggressively than he'd like. That's not Koepka's preferred style, as he'd rather attack courses with the more patient, calculated mentality Scottie Scheffler has used to dominate in recent years.

That "conservative aggression," as Koepka put it, is what made him a five-time major champion. That approach allows one to make consistent progress up the leaderboard all four days by creating constant opportunities for outside chances at birdie and relatively stress-free pars. However, when none of those decent birdie chances are going in because a player isn't starting putts where he wants, the patience that approach requires wears thin quickly, and one starts taking on more risk by cutting corners off the tee, taking on pins he should not and trying to be perfect just to score.

Now that Koepka believes he's fixed his putting issues, he can play a bit smarter off the tee and hit approaches to the wide side of the green. That's the formula for consistent success, especially in the majors, which we haven't seen from Koepka for quite some time.

Since winning the 2023 PGA Championship, he has just two top 20 finishes in his last 10 major starts and three missed cuts -- all coming in 2025. He hasn't factored into the weekend at a major in those 10 starts, and that's largely been due to a lack of consistency from round to round -- once the hallmark of his dominance in those events.

Koepka's first chance to prove this putting breakthrough is legitimate will come at the biggest non-major on the PGA Tour calendar when he tees it up at The Players in two weeks at TPC Sawgrass. Contending for a win might be asking a bit much this early on for a couple of reasons: his setup change is three rounds old, and his history at The Players isn't great (he's never finished better than T11 with two missed cuts in six career starts).

Even understanding that Koepka's never quite seen eye-to-eye with Pete Dye's masterpiece in Ponte Vedra Beach, The Players will be important for Koepka to continue building off of his best week of the season in his return to the PGA Tour. Because he started the year without status in the signature events -- he will not play the Arnold Palmer Invitational this weekend -- The Players is Koepka's first real chance to play with the rest of the PGA Tour's elite.

He'll want to prove -- to himself as much as everyone else -- that he's on his way back to being part of that class of player on the Tour. To do so, he'll need that confidence he built on the greens at PGA National to make the trip up the coast to TPC Sawgrass.

If it does, it could unlock a level to Koepka's game we haven't seen in three years, and the man who has long measured himself by the majors could return to the forefront of the conversation at golf's biggest events.