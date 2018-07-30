Bryson DeChambeau flops in European Open finish, apologizes for quick exit

Bryson DeChambeau looked as if he would lock up his place on the U.S. Ryder Cup team on Sunday at the Porsche European Open in Germany. He went into the final round of the event at 12 under and leading, but he faded (hard) to a 78 and T13 finish. The 78 included two bogeys and a triple in the final four holes. A full and complete ejection.

His playing partner, Richard McEvoy, went on to win the tournament, but their post-round handshake was ... brief to say the least. You can see it in the video below at the 4:15 mark.

DeChambeau got roasted a little bit on Twitter by various European players and caddies, even though it wasn't as if he ran around the green and flipped McEvoy off. It was a beat too slow for some, though, and DeChambeau eventually issued an apology via Instagram.

"Tough finish today .. but overall I had a great week in Hamburg," wrote DeChambeau. "Thank you to Porsche European Open for having me. A terrific golf course with great support from the fans. I apologize to Richard McEvoy and the fans for my brevity on 18. He is a class act, worthy champion and I enjoyed playing with him the past two days."

The end. DeChambeau is not the most beloved figure on either side of the pond, but this seemed a little much. It's clear there are a number of Europeans who are not big fans, which means I can't wait until he makes his return to Europe in two months and is paired with Patrick Reed or Tiger Woods on Friday in the first Ryder Cup matches of 2018.