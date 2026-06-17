Father's Day gift guide for golfers: Ultimate on-course watch, cooling polo, sock set, field-vision glasses

It's extremely easy to know when Father's Day is just around the corner, as it coincides with hype building for the third major championship of the season, with the U.S. Open ultimately dominating your TV screen on the big day. Whether you're a golfer -- or trying to shop for one -- the two weeks before Father's Day are the perfect time to track down gear perfect for the man in your life (or yourself, as any avid golfer knows there's no wrong time to upgrade one's gear and accessories).

Want to update your wardrobe? Keep score more easily? See the fairway and greens more clearly? Protect your skin? Ensure comfort on your feet as you roam the course? Whatever the vibe or need, there are a ton of great options that have been curated specifically for gift-giving.

Let's be honest: No other sport drops as much new tech, clothing and random gadgets every single year like the golf industry. There's literally a massive convention every January just to handle the sheer volume of golf swag that hits the market.

Below is a shortlist of the stuff our staff is actually obsessed with using right now. It's a handpicked mix of gear and goods that'll genuinely improve his game -- or at least make him look good trying -- until we do this all over again next year.

Let's take a look at some of the best golf finds this summer.

Vaer G2 Fairway GMT - 39mm ($449 | Vaer Watches): This may be the ultimate wristwatch for the golfer in your life. A new release from Vaer, an American watch company founded in 2016, the G2 Fairway is particularly unique, as it incorporates an analog scoring system directly on your wrist, allowing you to put away your phone and/or paper and pencil when playing a casual round. Rotating the bezel is satisfying -- especially when clicking into the underpar figures -- and the combination of a Swiss quartz movement and sapphire crystal with a 15ATM (150m) water-resistance rating (plus a screwdown crown) is nearly impossible to beat (especially at this price point). The golf details extend to a tee-and-ball second hand and a dial structure clearly inspired by tee boxes and fairways. There is also a nice surprise on the caseback.

The included FKM strap is incredibly comfortable -- to the point that you forget you're even wearing a watch -- and a bonus single-pass strap (green or khaki) is included, though it is definitely worth upgrading to one of the premium steel bracelets (especially if this is a gift) as it gives off Rolex Explorer II vibes. When you move off the course into the clubhouse, the lume stands out, and despite the altered bezel, the watch still retains full GMT functionality, which comes in handy whether you're playing on home courses or traveling around the world. Preorders are live with deliveries continuing through the summer.

Vaer

Captain Cool Polo ($128 | B. Draddy): Cotton tends to be my go-to thread, but on extremely hot, uncomfortable days, sometimes a change is required. That is where the Captain Cool Polo comes in. The material is breathable, fitting and everything you want to stay comfortable when the surroundings suggest otherwise.

B. Draddy

The Complete Round ($109 | Arnie's): Taking care of oneself off the course is just as important as playing well on it. Promoted as a "default setup for golfers who take their game seriously," this four-pack of products is designed to support your body before, during and after golf outings. The muscle cream loosens tight areas, the roll-on provides relief for body aches, the mineral sunscreen protects your skin, and the aftersun aids in recovery with cool, calm relief that lasts. Arnie's products are made with natural ingredients and without artificial preservatives, synthetic fragrances or harmful chemicals.

Arnie's

Father's Day Golf Box Set ($59.99 | Stance): Any serious golfer will tell you that foot comfort is key to a successful game. Stance has a full line of socks that help to that end, but they have compiled a special box set for Father's Day that takes the guesswork out of the purchase and adds value both with special packaging and bulk pricing. The set includes a tab and two quarter socks in a collector's box -- plus a limited edition ball marker as a bonus gift. The nylon-blend socks feature FreshTek moisture and odor control, InfiKnit for durability in the heel and toe and performance mesh for breathability. Available in sizes medium and large.

Stance

Bellfield Hoodie ($150 | Turtleson): Granted, summertime is not when one is most in need of a long-sleeve hoodie, but this ultra soft waffle design makes it perfect for early mornings, windy days and clubhouse wears. Of course, once the season turns into the late fall, winter and spring, you will want to wear it during rounds, too. It can be worn directly on the skin thanks to the soft interior lining, and with the Bellfield available in eight colors and six sizes, you should be able to find a style that fits the man in your life. The Stillwater Heather color (pictured) is a personal favorite.

Turtleson

TITE 04 ($200 | TITE): These shades are made for golfers, featuring a rectangular full frame, side-shield design and peripheral-optoimized, pulled-corner lenses. They help increase one's field of view on the golf course while reducing visual distractions and providing 415 UVA/UVB protection. The no-slip, sweatproof, hat-grabber contact points keep the glasses on your head, and the featherlight nylon construction lets you forget you're even wearing glasses. These are not all-purpose and should not be worn for driving, but whether you are searching for your ball on the ground or attempting to improve your depth and distance perception or ability to read subtle breaks and contours of the putting green, the TITE 04 will undoubtedly enhance your game. Available in a wide variety of frame and lens color options.

TITE

Aērcase Cleat Bag, Glove Bag ($59, $39 | Salt Athletic): Arguably the chief issue with golf outings is what to do with your smelly cleats and gloves when the competition is over, and you're packing up to return home or to the hotel. Salt Athletic solves this problem with its patented smell-proof technology, which is incorporated in cleat and glove bags, perfect for every golfer in your life. While these can also be used for accessories from other sports, they are particularly excellent for golf. The high-grade material construction ensures maximum durability, the magnetic closure prevents zippers from getting stuck, and the utilized technology (pure silver, activated carbon, micro mesh) both kills bacteria and blocks odor. Best of all, they can be cleaned easily with soap and water before being air-dried.

Salt Athletic

TKO Soft Touch Performance Quarter Zip ($190 | Zero Restriction): Perfect for runs and all things active, the Performance Quarter Zip from Zero Restriction is light enough to wear on those cool mornings and not heavy enough to shed it once the sweat starts coming -- a.k.a. it's the perfect weight. It's a staple in our rotation and is so comfortable that we'll ditch a shirt underneath and just wear it as is.

Zero Restriction

Andy Quilted Hoodie ($278 | B. Draddy): As an avid collector of hoodies, the Andy Quilted Hoodie from B. Draddy is in a league of its own. It's soft enough to lounge around the house on a lazy day and dressed-up enough that you could get away wearing it while playing 18 holes or even out on the town. There are a slew of colors and a staple in pro shops across America.

B. Draddy

All Black Ballpoint Pen ($32.99 | Scriveiner): Every man needs a quality pen, but not every quality pen needs to be hundreds of dollars. The All Black from Scriveiner is a statement piece lying on a table, and it feels incredibly sturdy in the hand with an ion-plated black chrome matte finish and gunmetal appointments that truly stand out. The writing is incredibly smooth, and it arrives in a nice black gift box with a refill, microfiber cloth and care card. There is a wide variety of styles available, too, so if All Black is not a great fit, the midnight blue or chrome might be a better option.

Scriveiner