AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The first round of the 2026 Masters produced a stellar leaderboard, headlined by defending champion Rory McIlroy tied at the top alongside Sam Burns at 5 under. McIlroy will look to back up that performance with another strong effort in the second round, and he will wait until late in the afternoon to do so as he goes off in the penultimate group at 1:44 p.m. ET on Friday. Burns, meanwhile, will aim to prove he can maintain his position on the leaderboard when he tees off at 12:27 p.m.

The chase pack is headlined by world No. 1 and two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who had to endure the tougher afternoon conditions on Thursday but managed to shoot a 2-under 70. He'll flip tee times with McIlroy and go off with his group at 10:19 a.m., hoping the course follows a similar pattern to Thursday by playing a touch softer in the morning.

Also in the mix is 2018 champion Patrick Reed, who briefly held the lead at 5 under midway through his round before slipping back to 3 under with a Thursday 69. He will be back out with Akshay Bhatia and Tommy Fleetwood -- also in red figures after a first-round 71 -- at 1:08 p.m.

The two biggest shocks of Thursday were the poor performances by Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, who enter the second round with work to do just to make the cut. Rahm will look to shake off his opening 78 at 9:43 a.m. with Chris Gotterup and Ludvig Åberg, who also struggled to a 74 after entering as one of the favorites. DeChambeau started his 10th Masters with a disappointing 76, and will face the tough afternoon conditions in his 1:20 p.m. tee time alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele.

Check out the full list of second-round tee times and pairings for the 90th Masters below, and don't forget to dive into the 2026 Masters TV schedule and coverage guide so you know exactly when and how to watch throughout the week.

Watch all four rounds of the 2026 Masters with expanded coverage from CBS Sports. It continues Friday with Masters Live as we follow the best in the world on Featured Groups, Amen Corner and holes 15 & 16. Watch those streams live across Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with extended broadcast coverage Saturday and Sunday from 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+ and 2-7 p.m. on CBS.

All times Eastern

2026 Masters tee times, Friday groupings