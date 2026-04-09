AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Finally exorcising his Augusta National demons, winning the green jacket and completing the career grand slam in 2025 with a cathartic, thrilling victory at the Masters, Rory McIlroy arrived for his title defense in 2026 looking visibly different. Years of heartache conditioned McIlroy to expect the worst in the Masters, but this season, he came in brimming with confidence after finally shedding the burden of going without a major championship victory for more than a decade.

That was evident Tuesday during McIlroy's pretournament press conference, though it was tough to tell how his newfound comfort would align with the rigors Augusta National presents across its 7,565 yards.

By the end of his first 18 holes as the defending Masters champion, McIlroy provided an emphatic answer. His 5-under 67 gave him a share of the clubhouse lead alongside Sam Burns.

Asked after the round whether he felt any more poised on the first tee with a green jacket already in his locker, McIlroy shook his head while explaining how his hands were similarly shaking as he teed up his first ball of the tournament and why that was ultimately positive.

"I was anxious just like I always am at that first tee," he said. "It's the first round of major season, the first round of the 16 most important rounds of the year. I'm thankful that I felt the same as I always have. It would be worrisome if I didn't feel that way because it definitely still means something to me."

McIlroy shared that the difference came in how he approached his level of play after a scratchy start where he hit just one of the first six fairways and spent his time scrambling just to survive with pars, shooting even par across the first seven holes. Limiting himself to a single bogey on the third, McIlroy moved in the right direction again with his second birdie of the day on No. 8, sparking a run of five birdies in eight holes to climb to the top of the leaderboard.

"I didn't hit the ball well the first seven holes, and sometimes here, that would lead me to get tentative and a little guidey," McIlroy said. "I just kept swinging, trusting that I was going to find it eventually. Maybe that was a little bit different."

McIlroy took advantage of the par 5s at Augusta National, as he so often does, making birdie on all four to do much of his damage on a day featuring challenging conditions. He added birdies on Nos. 9 and 14 to come home with a 67 that may have been a 70 in prior iterations of the Masters.

What's particularly scary for the rest of the field is that McIlroy has proven he has enough confidence where, even if he's on his B-game, he can still scratch out a 5-under round. That's precisely how Scottie Scheffler has performed in his run of dominance at Augusta National, but it's not typical of McIlroy at the Masters.

For years, the Northern Irishman felt he had to be perfect to win at Augusta National; that mindset can only end poorly on such an exacting test in a game that never allows perfection to be achieved.

In his first round after donning the green jacket, McIlroy is brimming with confidence. Rather than allowing self-imposed pressure to compound his mistakes on this course, he can rely on empirical evidence from 2025 that has raised his confidence level, particularly when faced with adversity.

"Winning a Masters makes it easier to win your second one," McIlroy said. "It's easier for me to make those [difficult] swings and not worry about where it goes when I know I can go to the champions locker room, put my green jacket on and have a Coke Zero at the end of the day."

Part of that freedom comes from physical changes he's made to his game. In 2025, McIlroy consciously decided to become a better shot-maker, wanting to flight the ball better and shape it more, allowing him to be more creative on the course. That came through for him on several shots Thursday, especially as he found himself out of position early.

On No. 5, after hooking a tee shot left, he hit a low hook that scuttled onto the green and nearly got onto the shelf by the hole before rolling back to the front edge, allowing him to get up-and-down on one of Augusta National's hardest holes.

Once he started to find it off the tee, having a more robust rolodex of shots he can hit allowed him to attack a golf course that's growing firmer and faster by the hour. On No. 8, he hit a low, choked-down 3 wood that ran to the back of the green, pin-high, and allowed him a simple two-putt for birdie. On No. 17, he flighted a wedge that stopped hole high on a green that gave players fits all day.

"I think that is a big part of it ... knowing that I can get out of trouble if I need to by hitting big shapes right to left or left to right," McIlroy said. "I talked about it last year, but playing a softer golf ball and that softer golf ball with more spin, helping me to do that, but then also helping me to stop the ball quicker on greens that will inevitably get very firm and very fast."

For years, Augusta National has been a course dominated by the game's greatest shot-shapers and makers. In the modern era, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Scheffler have been among the most creative players in the game, and each has thrived at the Masters. McIlroy, for all his immense talents, had to make that a real focal point to add it to his game -- with an equipment change playing a big role -- and the result has been an ability to hit all of the shots demanded by this course.

After completing the career grand slam last April, many wondered whether it would open the floodgates for McIlroy to go on a tear in the majors in 2025 after shedding the questions of when he'd enter that winner's circle again. That did not happen, though he performed well at home in The Open and later in the fall at the Ryder Cup.

Perhaps those expectations came a year early.

With a game better suited for Augusta National and the clogged-up mental space cleared, McIlroy is more dangerous than ever at the Masters. That's an exciting proposition for patrons this week, and a rather terrifying concept for his fellow competitors.