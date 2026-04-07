AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The image of Rory McIlroy collapsing to his knees, overcome with emotion on the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club will be an iconic sporting image for decades. After 16 failed attempts, his triumph in Augusta, Georgia, put McIlroy in rarified air as the seventh player to complete the career grand slam, freeing him from the burden of a pursuit that took a decade longer than anyone anticipated.

Over the years, McIlroy's ability to win the Masters became the dominant topic of conversation each April, and there was only one way for him to quiet the noise.

A green jacket-clad McIlroy relished that opportunity, opening his post-victory press conference 12 months ago by turning the tables on the assembled media that long peppered him with questions about what kept him from becoming a Masters champion.

"What are we all going to talk about next year?" McIlroy asked with a big laugh.

On Tuesday, a relaxed, jovial McIlroy was back in Augusta National's briefing room donning his hard-earned and long-sought green jacket -- a far cry from the tension that filled the air in his previous pre-tournament interviews. The masses gathered to learn the answer to that question

"The story as it relates to me is, 'What do I do from now onwards? What motivates me? What gets me going? What do I still want to achieve in the game?' That's the story," McIlroy said. "There's still a lot that I want to do. You think every time you achieve something or have success that you'll be happy, but then, the goalposts move, and they just keep nudging a little but further and further out of reach."

"If you can just really find enjoyment in the journey, that's the big thing," McIlroy added. "I felt like the career grand slam was my destination, and then I got there, and I realized it wasn't the destination."

McIlroy's sentiment echoes what Scottie Scheffler said a year ago about the fleeting joy of winning. That high eventually fades, and attention quickly shifts to what comes next.

For McIlroy, that was a lingering question as his long-stated goal was to complete the career grand slam, and after finally summiting that mountain, even he had to ponder what came next. (Especially after leading Europe to a Ryder Cup win on United States soil just a few months ago, another stated goal for the Ulsterman.)

At 36 years old, still in the prime of his career, McIlroy is not ready to ride off into the sunset, but he had to find that next pursuit that could give him the edge required to keep pushing his game forward.

McIlroy has been reluctant to say what those accomplishments will be, noting previously that he was once so open about his desire to win the grand slam that making those dreams public added unnecessary external pressure, but he assured everyone that there's still plenty he wants to accomplish.

Does that mean reaching an internal threshold of major championships or PGA Tour wins? McIlroy currently holds five majors, tying him with Brooks Koepka for the most by a player of their generation.

Rory's personal pursuit of excellence continues this week with a renewed focus and a fresh perspective as a Masters champion.

"For the past 17 years, I could not wait for the tournament to start. This year, I couldn't care if the tournament never started," McIlroy said with a hearty laugh. "That's sort of the difference. It's completely different. I feel so much more relaxed. I know that I'm going to be coming back here for a lot of years, going to enjoy the perks that the champions get here. Doesn't make me any less motivated to play well and try to win the tournament but just more relaxed about it all."

After 16 years of dodging the ghosts of past heartbreak at Augusta National, a trip to the Masters is no longer a burden for McIlroy. That's been apparent since he arrived, as the pride and joy he takes in being a Masters champion is palpable.

McIlroy arrived earlier than ever, finally able to bask in the spotlight Augusta National brings rather than shying away. He attended the Augusta National Women's Amateur on Saturday and the Drive, Chip and Putt on Sunday. Later that Easter afternoon, he played a round with his father, Gerry.

On Tuesday night, McIlroy serves as Champions Dinner host, finally joining his peers for golf's most exclusive and anticipated meal -- a year after he had to sneak around the champions cocktail hour on his way to a clubhouse dinner with Justin Rose.

While some champions lean heavily on their roots to craft their menu, like Jon Rahm's Spanish feast of Hideki Matsuyama's Japanese-inspired menu, McIlroy opted against formally introducing himself to Masters royalty with an Irish spread. As for his progression of yellowfin tuna carpaccio, wagyu filet mignon and sticky toffee pudding, with an accompanying wine list that would make any sommelier blush? It's meant to be a crowd-pleaser -- most notably for him.

"People kept asking me, 'Why didn't you go more Irish?' And I said, 'Because I want to enjoy the dinner as well,'" McIlroy joked.

That dinner will be the final celebration of his monumental accomplishment before he turns the page fully to the 2026 Masters.

What awaits on Thursday morning is McIlroy's latest attempt at history.

McIlroy has the chance to join Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win the Masters in back-to-back years. Trying to join that kind of exclusive company brings its own pressure, but one McIlroy seems much happier to face head on.