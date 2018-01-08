Sony Open odds 2018: Picks from same model that nailed Marc Leishman's run

The PGA Tour is in Hawaii this week for the 2018 Sony Open, which begins Thursday. Jordan Spieth is the Vegas favorite at 5/1, followed closely by Justin Thomas at 8/1.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over Marc Leishman at the Tournament of Champions last week. Despite being a 25/1 long shot, the model projected him to be a top contender. The result: Leishman shot 69 or better in three of his four rounds and finished in the top 10. Anybody who used their model had plenty of great value selections to choose from.

Now that the 144-player field for the Sony Open is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for the Sony Open this year: Kyle Stanley, a 50/1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anybody looking for a huge payday.

Stanley is coming off a 30th-place finish in the Tournament of Champions. However, he has been hot this season with a fifth-place finish at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and a ninth-place finish at the QBE Shootout.

Another curveball: Jimmy Walker, a two-time winner of the Sony Open, doesn't even sniff the top 15. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.

Also, four other players with odds longer than 30/1 are positioning themselves to make a serious run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

Jordan Spieth 5/1

Justin Thomas 8/1

Marc Leishman 16/1

Brian Harman 20/1

Kevin Kisner 20/1

Cameron Smith 28/1

Gary Woodland 28/1

Xander Schauffele 28/1

Daniel Berger 30/1

Russell Henley 33/1

Tony Finau 33/1

Webb Simpson 33/1

Zach Johnson 33/1

Charles Howell III 40/1

Jason Dufner 45/1

Bill Haas 50/1

J.J. Spaun 50/1

Jamie Lovemark 50/1

Kyle Stanley 50/1

Peter Uihlein 50/1