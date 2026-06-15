U.S. Open 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Bryson DeChambeau in best bets

The world's top golfer continues his quest for a career Grand Slam at the U.S. Open. Scottie Scheffler, ranked No. 1 since March 27, 2022, takes aim at an elusive U.S. Open title when he tees off on Thursday, June 18, for the first round at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. Scheffler already has won two Masters Tournaments (2022, 2024), one PGA Championship (2025) and The Open Championship (2025). He is the favorite in the 2026 U.S. Open odds at +550, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The tournament will be played on the par-70, 7,440-yard course. Besides Scheffler, other favorites include Rory McIlroy (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1300) and Cameron Young (+2000). Last year's winner, J.J. Spaun is at +5000. Before making any 2026 U.S. Open picks, you need to see the 2026 U.S. Open predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.
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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 44-39-5 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 U.S. Open field and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 U.S. Open expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 U.S. Open predictions: He's fading Bryson DeChambeau at +2500, avoiding him in outright bets and head-to-head bets. DeChambeau has 16 career wins, including nine on the PGA Tour, five in LIV Golf, three on the European Tour and one on the Korn Ferry Tour. He has two U.S. Open championships, winning in 2020 and 2024.
"DeChambeau is 0-2 in cuts made at major championships so far this season and The Open Championship has never been his best fit with missed cuts at Royal Birkdale in 2017 and at Royal Troon in 2024," Kannon said. "He finished 33rd at Royal St. George's in 2021. On top of this, there is the LIV situation and its uncertainty. There is now speculation that DeChambeau may be strategizing for a return to the PGA Tour. All of it adds up to poor form, poor course fit, and distractions. I won't be playing him to win the U.S. Open at Shinnecock and I may end up betting DeChambeau to miss the cut on Long Island next week." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 U.S. Open picks
Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include an overlooked longshot whose "pricing for him to win is very reasonable." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 U.S. Open, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 U.S. Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 U.S. Open, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.
2026 U.S. Open odds, favorites
See U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +550
Rory McIlroy +900
Jon Rahm +1400
Xander Schauffele +1600
Cameron Young +2000
Tommy Fleetwood +2000
Bryson DeChambeau +2000
Ludvig Aberg +2000
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Brooks Koepka +3000
Tyrrell Hatton +3300
Justin Thomas +3500
Wyndham Clark +3500
Justin Rose +3500
Sam Burns +4000
Patrick Reed +4000
Collin Morikawa +4000
Russell Henley +4000
Si Woo Kim +4000
JJ Spaun +4000
Viktor Hovland +5000
Patrick Cantlay +5000
Chris Gotterup +5000
Hideki Matsuyama +5500
Jordan Spieth +6000
Aaron Rai +6000
Min Woo Lee +6000
Ben Griffin +6000
Robert MacIntyre +6000
Joaquin Niemann +6500
Cameron Smith +6500
Kristoffer Reitan +6500
Shane Lowry +7000
Adam Scott +7000
Tony Finau +7000
Jason Day +7000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +7000
Will Zalatoris +7000
Akshay Bhatia +7500
Jake Knapp +8000
J.T. Poston +8000
Maverick McNealy +8000
Sepp Straka +8000
Rickie Fowler +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Kurt Kitayama +8000
Sahith Theegala +10000
Harris English +10000
Taylor Pendrith +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Alex Noren +10000
Daniel Berger +10000
Ryan Fox +10000
Max Homa +10000
Carlos Ortiz +10000
Sungjae Im +10000
Keegan Bradley +12500
Dustin Johnson +12500
Keith Mitchell +12500
Andrew Novak +15000
Brian Harman +15000
Rasmus Hojgaard +15000
Denny McCarthy +15000
Thomas Detry +15000
Byeong-Hun An +17500
Tom Hoge +20000
Tom McKibbin +20000
Davis Riley +20000
Lucas Glover +20000