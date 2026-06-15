U.S. Open 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Bryson DeChambeau in best bets

The world's top golfer continues his quest for a career Grand Slam at the U.S. Open. Scottie Scheffler, ranked No. 1 since March 27, 2022, takes aim at an elusive U.S. Open title when he tees off on Thursday, June 18, for the first round at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. Scheffler already has won two Masters Tournaments (2022, 2024), one PGA Championship (2025) and The Open Championship (2025). He is the favorite in the 2026 U.S. Open odds at +550, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The tournament will be played on the par-70, 7,440-yard course. Besides Scheffler, other favorites include Rory McIlroy (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1300) and Cameron Young (+2000). Last year's winner, J.J. Spaun is at +5000. Before making any 2026 U.S. Open picks, you need to see the 2026 U.S. Open predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 44-39-5 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 U.S. Open field and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 U.S. Open expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 U.S. Open predictions: He's fading Bryson DeChambeau at +2500, avoiding him in outright bets and head-to-head bets. DeChambeau has 16 career wins, including nine on the PGA Tour, five in LIV Golf, three on the European Tour and one on the Korn Ferry Tour. He has two U.S. Open championships, winning in 2020 and 2024.

"DeChambeau is 0-2 in cuts made at major championships so far this season and The Open Championship has never been his best fit with missed cuts at Royal Birkdale in 2017 and at Royal Troon in 2024," Kannon said. "He finished 33rd at Royal St. George's in 2021. On top of this, there is the LIV situation and its uncertainty. There is now speculation that DeChambeau may be strategizing for a return to the PGA Tour. All of it adds up to poor form, poor course fit, and distractions. I won't be playing him to win the U.S. Open at Shinnecock and I may end up betting DeChambeau to miss the cut on Long Island next week." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 U.S. Open picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include an overlooked longshot whose "pricing for him to win is very reasonable." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 U.S. Open, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 U.S. Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 U.S. Open, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.

2026 U.S. Open odds, favorites

See U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +550

Rory McIlroy +900

Jon Rahm +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Cameron Young +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Brooks Koepka +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3300

Justin Thomas +3500

Wyndham Clark +3500

Justin Rose +3500

Sam Burns +4000

Patrick Reed +4000

Collin Morikawa +4000

Russell Henley +4000

Si Woo Kim +4000

JJ Spaun +4000

Viktor Hovland +5000

Patrick Cantlay +5000

Chris Gotterup +5000

Hideki Matsuyama +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Aaron Rai +6000

Min Woo Lee +6000

Ben Griffin +6000

Robert MacIntyre +6000

Joaquin Niemann +6500

Cameron Smith +6500

Kristoffer Reitan +6500

Shane Lowry +7000

Adam Scott +7000

Tony Finau +7000

Jason Day +7000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +7000

Will Zalatoris +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7500

Jake Knapp +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Maverick McNealy +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Harris English +10000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Daniel Berger +10000

Ryan Fox +10000

Max Homa +10000

Carlos Ortiz +10000

Sungjae Im +10000

Keegan Bradley +12500

Dustin Johnson +12500

Keith Mitchell +12500

Andrew Novak +15000

Brian Harman +15000

Rasmus Hojgaard +15000

Denny McCarthy +15000

Thomas Detry +15000

Byeong-Hun An +17500

Tom Hoge +20000

Tom McKibbin +20000

Davis Riley +20000

Lucas Glover +20000